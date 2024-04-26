Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Hometown Community Foundation Chairperson Dr Maqsood Ahmad has expressed his concerns that diabetes has attained alarming proportions and become a heavy financial burden on meager financial resources of the patients, and if immediate and collaborative efforts are not made to contain it situation may worsen in the days to come.

Inaugurating the Collaborative Care of Diabetes (CCD) Centre on Susan Road in Faisalabad, he said Pakistan was currently ranked at top in diabetes because the prevalence rate of the disease in the country was more than 30 percent, which means that about 80 million people of Pakistan suffered from it. He urged the government and other stakeholders including those associated with the health sector to make serious efforts for solving this burning issue on urgent basis.

He said that the expatriate Pakistanis have started efforts from the platform of Hometown Community Foundation to control diabetes and in this regard, the first CCD Centre in the history of the country has been established in Faisalabad where people suffering from diabetes can be guided and educated to manage their blood sugar levels and prevent from long-term complications.

Not to speak other diseases, Rs10 trillion is required to control diabetes only, whereas our total national budget for health is Rs14 trillion. That’s why the Hometown Community Foundation has introduced such a preventive system for the healthcare of diabetic patients, as is being used in European countries, he added.

He said that his organisation is ensuring the use of artificial intelligence and information technology for disease diagnosis. We have brought a machine from America which can diagnose 15 types of diseases including diabetes only through camera scanning, he added.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar, Head of the Department of Mental and Psychiatric Diseases of Faisalabad Medical University, said that diabetes had a correlation with psychology. He said that diabetes could be controlled to a large extent by giving psychological support to young patients. The psychological support not only changes the patient’s behaviour but also helps in strengthening his willpower due to which the patient gets motivated for proper treatment and getting rid of the disease, he added.

Dr Muhammad Saleem, Dr Saeed Jan, Dr Abdul Sattar Qureshi, President Hometown Community Foundation Punjab Muhammad Saleem Bulandiya, Executive Director CCD Programme Muhammad Athar, Coordinator Punjab Hometown Community Foundation Rao Muhammad Iqbal, Member Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Sheikh Shahid Aziz, Incharge Press Information Department (PID) Hamid Mehmood, Bureau Chief of APP Faisalabad Rana Anjum Rehman, President Faisalabad Union of Journalists Muhammad Iqbal Awan, Chief Reporter APP Faisalabad Iftikhar Ahmad and others also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Dr Maqsood Ahmad formally inaugurated the CCD Center while a cake was also cut during inaugural ceremony.