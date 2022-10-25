Share:

Anti-polio drive has kicked off across Sindh following the successful talks held between the protesting lady health workers (LHWs) and the Sindh government on Tuesday.

As per details, the paramedic staff along with the lady health workers held successful negotiations with the Sindh health secretary. The provincial government has promised to give risk allowance to the paramedics.

Employees from one to 16 grade will get RsRs17,000 and the staff above 17-grade will get Rs30,000 as their risk allowance.

President lady health workers Pakistan Bushra Arain who was also present in the talks said, the secretary of health has assured them of fulfillment of their demands.

She further added that the lady health workers will start working from today on the anti-polio drive but the token strike will continue until official notification is issued.

Earlier, The Out-Patient Department (OPD) services remained suspended at government hospitals across Sindh.

The paramedic staff and doctors boycotted OPD and routine services across the govt. hospitals to protest their health risk allowance.

Furthermore, the health department took notice of the matter, but the paramedic staff and doctors paid no heed to it.