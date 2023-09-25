CDWP approves two development projects worth over Rs2.4bln

The Central Development Working Party has approved two development projects worth 2.42 billion rupees.

The approval was granted during a meeting of the CDWP held in Islamabad today.

The approved projects include Program for Flood Response through Reconstruction of Education Facilities in Sindh worth 1.56 billion rupees and Operational Improvement of Federal Investigation Agency worth 858 million rupees.

The Program for Flood Response through Reconstruction of Education Facilities will reduce the number of out of school children, increase their enrollment and establish 500 elementary schools in Sindh.

The Operational Improvement of Federal Investigation Agency project envisages revamping of Counter Terrorism Wing of the agency to enforce the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 and deal with transnational and inter-provincial mandate to combat terrorism and terrorist financing.