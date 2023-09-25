Mayors, district chairmen in Sindh protest freezing of development funds

Karachi-Mayors and district chairmen from various districts in Sindh have voiced strong opposition to the freezing of development funds exclusively in Sindh, ahead of the upcoming general elections. They consider this move by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as discriminatory and are demanding the immediate withdrawal of this decision.

Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh, the Mayor of Sukkur, expressed his concerns, highlighting that it is unreasonable to demand “justification” for development schemes in a province that was severely affected by unprecedented rainfall last year.

A meeting was convened, attended by heads of municipal corporations, district councils, and other local bodies from various regions in Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Nowshehro Feroze, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kashmore, Badin, Dadu, Matyari, Jamshoro, Qamber-Shahdadkot, Sanghar, Tando Allayar, Tharparkar, Thatta, and Sujawal. Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad represented Karachi.

Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh revealed that during the meeting, it was decided that they would approach the ECP to seek the restoration of development funds. Additionally, they plan to contact the Sindh government regarding this matter.

Mayor Sukkur questioned the ECP’s stance, emphasizing that the budget for “vital schemes” should be restored. He pointed out the essential nature of development projects in a province that suffered extensive damage from last year’s heavy rains. He warned that if sewage and wastewater disposal issues are not addressed promptly, cities could face flooding in the upcoming rainy season.

Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh clarified that while Article 148 of the Constitution empowers the ECP to freeze development funds, it doesn’t mandate it. The decision to freeze such funds is at the discretion of the ECP. He noted that development funds were not frozen during the past three general elections.

Karachi Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah emphasized that local government representatives are elected by the people and are under pressure from their constituents to address their concerns and provide solutions to their problems.

Aijaz Ahmed Laghari, District Chairman of Larkana, pointed out the disparity between Sindh and Punjab, where development work continues despite the election period. He argued that development schemes are not based on political considerations but are essential for providing facilities to the people.

Mayors and district chairmen from other regions in Sindh joined the protest, demanding that the ECP reconsider its decision to freeze development funds for projects in the province.