59-year old traffic policeman commits suicide

KARACHI - A traffic police official committed suicide with his pistol in New Karachi area on Thursday. According to police officials, Tariq son of Kamaluddin, a traffic policeman resident of New Karachi, shot himself with his licensed pistol at home and was shifted to hospital with injuries. The policeman succumbed to his injuries and died during treatment. The deceased official was 59 years old. Further legal formalities were underway. Meanwhile, In a relentless effort to curb street crime, the Karachi Police have made significant strides in apprehending suspects involved in criminal activities.

According to the spokesperson of the Karachi Police, over the last 24 hours, the police force engaged in three separate encounters with criminal elements, resulting in the arrest of four suspects, including two injured robbers.

The encounters occurred in various parts of the city, where law enforcement officers confronted armed criminals.

During the said encounters, illegal weapons, ammunition, and two motorcycles believed to have been used in various criminal incidents were confiscated from the arrested individuals. This seizure marks a significant blow to the criminal networks operating in the city.

The Karachi Police reiterated their commitment to combating crime, restoring law and order, and safeguarding the public. These recent arrests are part of ongoing efforts to eradicate street crime and ensure the safety and security of citizens.

Police launch crackdown against drug dealers

On the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tounio, the police on Thursday launched crackdown against drug dealers across the district.

During the crackdown of Shaheed Benazirabad police, 3 more accused were arrested, a huge amount of harmful gutka was found and cases were registered after recovering hashish. The SHO Airport police station arrested the drug dealer Akhtar Ali alias Mimi Lakho during the patrolling operation and registered a case against him.

In another case, the SHO Qazi Ahmed police station arrested the drug dealer Sheil Jokhu on a tip-off and registered a case against him and the SHO of Dolatpur police station arrested the drug dealer Sultan Bhand during the snap checking. SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tounio congratulated the police team for their excellent performance and issued instructions to do better work and maintain law and order throughout the district.

DIGP discusses prevailing law & order situation

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur, Abdul Hameed Khoso on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss and address the prevailing law and order situation across the region.

The meeting was attended by the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts, SPs Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department and other senior police officials. During the meeting, the SSPs provided a comprehensive overview of the law and order scenario in their respective districts to DIG.

In response, Khoso emphasized the need to enhance and fortify the information access system at police stations to ensure timely and complete information dissemination regarding all events within their jurisdictions.

The security of the Chinese and other foreign workers engaged in various development projects in the region particularly came under discussion. The DIG stressed the importance of bolstering security arrangements in these areas. The SSPs were tasked with conducting weekly visits to these locations to personally oversee security measures.

Stringent security protocols were stressed during the movement of Chinese nationals, with zero tolerance for any compromise in this regard, security measures for sensitive sites within respective districts were also ordered.

The DIG directed collaboration with pertinent agencies as a must to eradicate all networks of drug dealers operating in the region. He also ordered to enhancement of the police check posts and patrolling on internal and external routes of districts with detailed reports to be forwarded to the DIG office.

Attendance of police personnel on duty was to be ensured, with strict measures against those found to be neglecting their duties.