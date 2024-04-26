Khanewal press club honours esteemed journalist Qalzam Bashir Ahmed for lifelong service

KHANEWAL - Well-known senior journalist Qalzam Bashir Ahmed was felicitated by the District Press Club in recognition of his journalistic services. Congratulations to Qalzam Bashir Ahmed from journalists and journalistic organizations. According to the details, the dignified ceremony of the newly-elected officials of the District Press Club Khanewal was held on Wednesday. In the swearing-in ceremony, the District Press Club Khanewal has given the shield of meritorious service to Senior Journalist Correspondent PTV News/APP Qalzam Basheer Ahmad in recognition of his valuable journalistic services. Member of Punjab Assembly Rana Saleem Hanif along with officials of District Press Club Khanewal President Tahir Naseem, Chairman Abdul Latif Anwar, General Secretary Tariq Shehzad, Senior Vice President Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi, Finance Secretary Adnan Saeed in the swearing-in. Appreciating Qulzam Bashir Ahmed’s valuable journalistic, academic, literary and social services, he has been congratulated.