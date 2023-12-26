Self-sustenance inevitable for success in world: President

President Dr. Arif Alvi says self-sustenance is inevitable for success in the world and expressed confidence that Pakistan would progress and develop.

Addressing as chief guest on the occasion of the 35th Convocation ceremony of Pakistan Navy Engineering College at Bahria Auditorium in Karachi today, he said the world needed intellect at the moment and there was no dearth of it in Pakistan.

He appreciated the efforts put in by the PNEC to maintain high standards of education by providing quality engineers to the evolving industry of Pakistan.

During the convocation, a total of 368 graduates were awarded Bachelors’ and Postgraduate degrees including foreign students.