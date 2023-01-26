Share:

ISLAMABAD-The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has granted a separate generation licence to Northern Power Generation Company Limited (NPGCL/GENCO-III) for its 565.65 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant at Nandipur to facilitate its privatisation.

Nandipur Power Plant is in operation since 2015, however earlier it was part of the combined Generation Licence issued to NPGCL/GENCO-III with the cumulative installed capacity of 2059.65 MW, and the issuance of the separate licence was the pre-requisite for its privatisation, as the government has already started the privatization process of the power plant. The Nandipur Power Plant was made part of the Generation Licence (No. GL/03/2002) of NPGCL on October 31, 2014, however, pursuant to the decision of the Government of Pakistan regarding privatization of Nandipur Power Plant, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) directed NPGCL to obtain a separate generation licence for the plant. The CCPP Nandipur has been selected by the GoP for privatization, as part of the overall privatization program. To facilitate the process of privatization, the MoEPO directed NPGCL to carve out CCPP Nandipur from its existing Generation Licence and avail separate licence for CCPP Nandipur. Accordingly, NPGCL has filed this application under the relevant rules and regulations for obtaining separate generation licence.

The Authority granted a Generation Licence dated July 01, 2002 and subsequent modifications dated April 18, 2014, October 31,2014, May 02, 2018 and April 13, 2020) to NPGCL/GENCO-lll for its three distinctly located Generation Facilities including Thermal Power Station Muzaffargarh (TPS Muzaffargarh),Gas Turbine Power Station, Faisalabad (GTPS, Faisalabad) and Combined Cycle Power Plant at Nandipur (CCPP Nandipur). According to the existing Generation Licence, the cumulative installed capacity of NPGCL/GENCO-III is 2059.65 MW (i.e. 1350.00 MW TPS Muzaffargarh, 144.00 MW GTPS, Faisalabad and 565.65 MW CCPP Nandipur). In this regard, it is relevant to mention that CCPP Nandipur was included in the Generation Licence of NPGCL/GENCO-lll through Licensee Proposed Modification (LPM) dated October 31, 2014. After receiving the application for grant of generation licence from NPGCL, approved the grant of a separate generation licence for Nandipur Power Plant in the interest of privatization of the power plant.

“National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to Northern Power Generation Company Limited (NPGCL) has granted generation licence for its 565.65 MW Gross Combined Cycle Power Plant located at Nandipur near Gujranwala in the province of Punjab, pursuant to Section 14B of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997, as amended or replaced from time to time,” said the decision.