Pakistan establishes formal diplomatic ties with Saint Kitts and Nevis

Pakistan has established formal diplomatic relations with the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis, a Caribbean country popularly called Saint Kitts and Nevis.

According to Radio Pakistan, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to UN Munir Akram and his counterpart Dr Mutryce Williams signed a joint communiqué during a ceremony in New York to formally establish the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Akram said that the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries would open up avenues for cooperation in several fields, such as finance, trade, investment and information technology.

He said it would provide an opportunity to the representatives of both countries at different tiers to have close and meaningful interaction, aimed at benefiting from each other’s experiences.

Echoing similar sentiments, Dr Williams said both the countries might be located at the far ends of the world, but they have had mutual respect and goodwill for each other.

She said that the formal establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Saint Kitts and Nevis would lead to cooperation in different fields especially trade, tourism and education.

The Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis is an island country comprising two islands of Saint Kitts and Nevis, both located in the West Indies. It is the world's smallest sovereign federation covering an area of 261 square kilometres and having a population of roughly 50,000. The country is a Commonwealth realm, with Charles III as king and head of state.