Friday, January 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PFA imposes Rs 43.1m fine on milkmen last month

Agencies
January 26, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The dairy safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 377,000 litres of adulterated milk and imposed a fine of Rs 43.1 million during the ongoing operation against milk adulteration mafia the last month. PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said, in a statement, that the teams had inspected more than 43 million litres of milk while examining 19,600 milk shops and over 52,500 milk carrier. vehicles in the province.He said that the competent authority discarded 9,425 maunds of impure milk after proving contamination of polluted water, hazardous ingredients, low levels of fats and a lack of nutritional values in milk during tests.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1706251800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024