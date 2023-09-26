Husn-e-Qirat, Naat competition, Seerat Conference held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD-Eminent Religious Scholar Allama Hafiz Qari Allah Bux Chandio has said that prayer is mandatory for the reformation of society and individuals because it shields them from evil and many odds. He expressed these views while addressing the Husn-Qirat and Naat competition and Seerat Conference on the importance of Namaz in Nobel Life held in connection with Eid-Milad-u-Nabi (SAW).

He said that Namaz was an essential obligation and a Great Component of Islam. He further said that proper training of children was only possible when we would bound children for offering five times Namaz since their childhood. Addressing the conference Haji Ashraf Abbasi said that on the day of the final judgment, the first question will be asked about Namaz.

The Founder and General Secretary of Bhai Khan Welfare Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain, Aftab Ahmed Khan, Shahid Rajut, Muhammad Ismail Shaikh and others were present on the occasion. Muhammad Ayoob secured First Position, Adul Masood second, Zonair Aftab 3rd, Hasnain Shahbaz fourth while in Husn-e-Naat Muhammad Husnain received first, Hyder second and Annaya secured third position. Later cash prizes were distributed among successful candidates.