Court suspends Mahmood Khan Achakzai’s arrest warrants

Web Desk
3:57 PM | April 27, 2024
National

A local court in Quetta on Saturday cancelled the arrest warrants of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

The court suspended his arrest warrant and barred the police from arresting him until the next hearing of the case.

The judicial magistrate on Friday had issued arrest warrants for Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

 While issuing the arrest warrant for Achakzai, the judicial magistrate directed the police to produce him before the court on April 27 (today).

The warrant was issued after the PkMAP chief failed to appear in his court on April 22 in connection with the FIR registered by the Gawalmandi police under Sections 447 (criminal trespass), 448 (house-trespass) and 34 (with common intention) of Pakistan Penal Code.

