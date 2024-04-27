Will remain loyal to PTI come what may: Omer Ayub

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and senior PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan has said he will remain loyal to his party and the PTI founder come what may.

Anti-terrorism court judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Saturday heard pre-arrest bail pleas of PTI leaders in violence and vandalism at Judicial Complex case.

PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan, Omer Sultan, Amir Mughal, Faisal Javed, Shibli Faraz and Ali Nawaz Awan appeared in the court. On inquiry about Ali Amin Gandapur by the court, lawyer Naeem Panjotha said he was busy in other courts.

Judge Abbas Sipra said both Gandapur and his lawyer were not there in the court to pelad the case and advance arguments. The PTI lawyer said all of them were representing him (Gandapur) and they will give arguments in the case.

Omar Ayub said Babar Awan was not feeling well and he (Awan) would argue in the court on his behalf.

Addressing Omar Ayub, Judge Sipra said, "To me, you are looking more ill than Awan." Ayub reacted to Judge Sipra's remarks saying he would remain loyal to his party and the PTI founder come what may.