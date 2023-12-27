Wednesday, December 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Anne Hathaway talks about her ‘intoxicated’ role in ‘Eileen’

News Desk
December 27, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES-Anne Hathaway acknowledges that she had a lot of fun playing the fearless and independent Rebecca in William Oldroyd’s psychological thriller Eileen. The 41-year-old actress had an open discussion with Emily Blunt, her co-star in Devil Wears Prada, during a recent interview for Variety Magazine. Blunt praised Hathaway for portraying the well-known Rebecca in Eileen during this confessional, saying that she was utterly “intoxicated” by the role. Anne responded to this by admitting that she was motivated to go “so far outside” of her “comfort zone” by William Oldroyd, the film’s director. She talked about her experience and said that after working on the movie, she “enjoyed it” and felt “braver.” She still thinks she took things “too far,” though. She continued by explaining that after discussing the position with a buddy, Anne told her pal she was sorry. “I think I’ve gone too far this time. Oh God, I’m blond and I invented an accent. I’m not basing it on anyone except for my own imagination.” ”This is the way I saw her, and I feel like I’ve gone too far,” she told Blunt before moving on to the next topic. The movie is based on the acclaimed novel by Ottessa Moshfegh. Anne Hathaway stars as Rebecca, a prison counsellor with a mysterious dark side, while Thomasin Mckenzie plays Eileen Dunlop, the young secretary who is the protagonist of the story. Fans of the book will surely enjoy this newly-released film adaptation.

Pakistan strike thrice on rain-impacted opening day of Boxing Day Test

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703571018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023