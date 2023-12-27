Senators question interim govt’s ordinance powers

ISLAMABAD - Senators belonging to different political parties on Tuesday questioned the caretaker government’s powers to legislate through ordinances at a time when the parliament is incomplete and general elections are just 45 days ahead. The lawmakers protested in the house by not allowing Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi to move a bill and forcing the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani to adjourn the Senate till Friday.
The issue was raised after the caretaker federal government brought as many as four bills and an equal number of recently promulgated ordinances on the orders of the day to put before the house.
As Murtaza Solangi rose from his seat to introduce a bill seeking to amend the Motion Pictures Ordinance, 1979, the lawmakers from PML-N, PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) raised objections. They pressed the chair not to allow the caretaker government to set this new tradition, which “undermines the sovereignty of the parliament.”
PML-N Senator Saadia Abbasi was the first to speak over the matter. She pointed out that the caretaker government had no mandate to legislate and the ordinances as well as bills on the orders of the day couldn’t be introduced and laid respectively.
“Parliament is incomplete and we should not set new traditions,” she said. She requested the chair not to allow the government to table the bills. “This is against the sovereignty of the parliament,” she said.
JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that the government was misusing the Article 89 of the Constitution by laying ordinances. He said that caretakers were only supposed to perform day-to- day matters of the government under Section 230 of Election Act 2017. Senator Mushtaq said that the caretaker government had no right to legislate and the present one was overstepping its mandate by doing so. When the chair asked information minister Solangi to table the Motion Pictures (Amendment) Bill, the senators protested and sought a vote on it. The Chairman Senate insisted that the bills should go to the committee and these proposed laws would be put to vote before the parliament after both the houses completed. “This is the prerogative of the government,” he said.
Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem also endorsed the view point of other lawmakers by saying that the caretaker government had no mandate to legislate. This blanket cover couldn’t be granted, he added.
PTI Senator Dr Hamayun Mohmand said that all the bills and ordinances were not that important; they couldn’t wait till February 8 – the date fixed for the general elections of the national and provincial assemblies. On this, the chair told the information minister to explain the reasons behind the necessity in bringing the bills and ordinances.
The minister said that the promulgation of ordinance was the power of the government under Article 89 of the Constitution. He said that it was mandatory for the government to lay ordinances in the form of bills. “This is the work of the house to decide on the matter,” he said.
The members, however, continued with their noisy protest and in the meanwhile, quorum was pointed out. The chair adjourned the house as it lacked quorum.
Earlier, during the question hour, the government informed the house that it has decided to gradually outsource three international airports of the country Advisor to the Prime Minister on Aviation, Air Marshal (Retd) Farhat Hussain Khan said these include Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. The outsourcing process will be conducted in phases through an open bidding system, he said.