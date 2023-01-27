Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain (R) Noor ul Amin Mengal presided over a meeting at CDA headquarters regarding Metro Bus service in the city at CDA headquarters on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Member Engineering, Member Admin and other officers of the relevant formations.

In the meeting, a detailed briefing was given to Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain (R) Noor ul Amin Mengal regarding the operations of Metro Bus service and its routes. On this occasion, Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain (R) Noor ul Amin Mengal issued instructions and said that the Metro Bus service should be expanded on new routes in Islamabad and along with this the service of the existing bus services should also be expanded. So that quality travel facilities can be provided to the citizens.

Furthermore, it was decided in the meeting that immediate steps should be taken to start Purple Line Metro Bus service on IJP Road. Similarly, the Blue Line bus service would run up to Rawat. Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain (R) Noor ul Amin Mengal issued the directions and further said that the Silver Line bus service should be started from Tramari area. And all new Metro Bus services to be launched should also be connected with the existing Metro Bus service operations.

Apart from this, Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain (R) Noor ul Amin Mengal while issuing instructions further said that steps should be taken to run electronic buses on government-to-government basis on the routes of Metro Bus services. It was also decided in the meeting that students and people above the age of 60 years will be given 50% discount if they travel on these buses, while children below 10 years of age will be provided free travel facilities.