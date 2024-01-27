Saturday, January 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC visit selementary school

Staff Reporter
January 27, 2024
Regional, Multan, Opinions, Editorials, Newspaper

JHANG   -   Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdullah Khurram Niazi here on Friday visited Gov­ernment Ghazali Elemen­tary School and checked the school’s training and educational programs. Ad­vocate Shafqat Dar and CEO Education Malik Muham­mad Sarwer accompanied him during the visit. On this occasion, he held meetings with the school’s instruc­tors and students as well. The DC directed to main­tain discipline and a well-coordinated curriculum for the students. He distrib­uted uniforms among the school’s worthy students. The DC remarked that chil­dren were our greatest as­set, adding it was important to impart them skills and education.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1706251800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024