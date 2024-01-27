DC visit selementary school

JHANG - Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdullah Khurram Niazi here on Friday visited Gov­ernment Ghazali Elemen­tary School and checked the school’s training and educational programs. Ad­vocate Shafqat Dar and CEO Education Malik Muham­mad Sarwer accompanied him during the visit. On this occasion, he held meetings with the school’s instruc­tors and students as well. The DC directed to main­tain discipline and a well-coordinated curriculum for the students. He distrib­uted uniforms among the school’s worthy students. The DC remarked that chil­dren were our greatest as­set, adding it was important to impart them skills and education.