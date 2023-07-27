PM Shehbaz inaugurates China Expo Center in Gwadar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated the China Expo Center in Gwadar.

During his visit to the coastal city, he also laid foundation stones and inaugurated several development projects, including Basima-Khuzdar Road, Awaran-Jhaljao Road, New Gwadar International Airport and 132 KV Panjgur, Nag, Basima, Nal transmission line.

Earlier, Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar welcomed the prime minister on his arrival in Gwadar.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will distribute laptops among the talented students of Gwadar University and address them. He will also give away relief cheques to the deserving fishermen of Gwadar.

Meanwhile, “angry” Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has decided not to attend the prime minister's function. He has complained that federal government did not provide financial assistance to Balochistan as promised by the premier.