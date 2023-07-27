Thursday, July 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM Shehbaz inaugurates China Expo Center in Gwadar

PM Shehbaz inaugurates China Expo Center in Gwadar
Web Desk
3:15 PM | July 27, 2023
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated the China Expo Center in Gwadar.

During his visit to the coastal city, he also laid foundation stones and inaugurated several development projects, including Basima-Khuzdar Road, Awaran-Jhaljao Road, New Gwadar International Airport and 132 KV Panjgur, Nag, Basima, Nal transmission line.

Earlier, Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar welcomed the prime minister on his arrival in Gwadar.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will distribute laptops among the talented students of Gwadar University and address them. He will also give away relief cheques to the deserving fishermen of Gwadar.

Meanwhile, “angry” Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has decided not to attend the prime minister's function. He has complained that federal government did not provide financial assistance to Balochistan as promised by the premier.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1690432697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023