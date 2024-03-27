Australia thrash Pakistan 3-0 in Asia/Oceania WJT U14 final qualifying

LAHORE - Australia’s junior tennis team recorded a thumping 3-0 victory over Pakistan during the Asia/Oceania World Junior Tennis 14&U final qualifying event in Kuching, Malaysia.

According to informa­tion made available here on Tuesday, Australia’s Han Lucas delivered a flawless performance against Paki­stan’s Hamza Ali Rizwan, winning with a command­ing 6-0, 6-0 scoreline and propelling Australia to an early lead. The momentum continued as Takizawa Taiki extended the lead to 2-0 by overcoming Paki­stan’s Abubakar Talha with scores of 6-3, 6-2 in the second singles match.

The Australian duo of Pann Heaton and Takizawa Taiki then clinched the 3-0 triumph by defeating the Pakistani pair, Hamza Ali Rizwan and Jawad Omer, 6-2, 6-3 in the doubles match. This stark contrast in performance comes af­ter Pakistan’s initial suc­cess in the tournament, where they managed a narrow 2-1 win against Kazakhstan.

The first day’s victory was largely attributed to Abubakar Talha, who not only won his singles match against Rodion 6-4, 6-4 but also played a cru­cial role in the doubles alongside Jawad Omer, se­curing a tense victory over Robert and Rodion 5-7, 6-3, 10-8. This earlier suc­cess, however, was over­shadowed by the com­prehensive defeat at the hands of the Australian team, marking a challeng­ing moment for Pakistan in the tournament.