Australia thrash Pakistan 3-0 in Asia/Oceania WJT U14 final qualifying

LAHORE - Australia’s junior tennis team recorded a thumping 3-0 victory over Pakistan during the Asia/Oceania World Junior Tennis 14&U final qualifying event in Kuching, Malaysia.
According to information made available here on Tuesday, Australia’s Han Lucas delivered a flawless performance against Pakistan’s Hamza Ali Rizwan, winning with a commanding 6-0, 6-0 scoreline and propelling Australia to an early lead. The momentum continued as Takizawa Taiki extended the lead to 2-0 by overcoming Pakistan’s Abubakar Talha with scores of 6-3, 6-2 in the second singles match.
The Australian duo of Pann Heaton and Takizawa Taiki then clinched the 3-0 triumph by defeating the Pakistani pair, Hamza Ali Rizwan and Jawad Omer, 6-2, 6-3 in the doubles match. This stark contrast in performance comes after Pakistan’s initial success in the tournament, where they managed a narrow 2-1 win against Kazakhstan.
The first day’s victory was largely attributed to Abubakar Talha, who not only won his singles match against Rodion 6-4, 6-4 but also played a crucial role in the doubles alongside Jawad Omer, securing a tense victory over Robert and Rodion 5-7, 6-3, 10-8. This earlier success, however, was overshadowed by the comprehensive defeat at the hands of the Australian team, marking a challenging moment for Pakistan in the tournament.