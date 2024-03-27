President Arif Alvi awards Kamran Ahmad Bhatti with prestigious President's award for education contribution

President Arif Alvi recently honored Kamran Ahmad Bhatti, the CEO and Co-founder of New Star Book Depot, with the prestigious award in Recognition of his Significant Contribution to the Field of Education at the 3rd BIZNET 2024 held at Aiwan-e-Sadar Islamabad highlighted Bhatti's dedication to providing quality educational resources to the community.

Evolution and Journey of New Star Book Depot

Founded in 1995, New Star Book Depot has become a beacon of quality educational resources in the community thanks to the dedication and commitment of the Bhatti family. With three generations of educational publishing experience behind them, Mr. Kamran Ahmad Bhatti, as the CEO, has a clear vision of providing affordable yet high-quality educational books and materials that meet both local and international standards.

Under his guidance, New Star Book Depot has earned international recognition for its excellence in the field. The success of their educational publications can be attributed to the contributions of Mrs. Sumaira Kamran Bhatti, as well as the innovative ideas of Sheheryar Kamran Bhatti, Naa’il Kamran Bhatti, and Abdullah Kamran Bhatti. Together with a dedicated team, they ensure that the company maintains its high standards and continues to shape the future of learning in Pakistan and beyond.

The Award's Significance Lies in Honoring Dedication and Excellence

President Arif Alvi praises Kamran Ahmad Bhatti for his unwavering commitment to providing quality education resources to the community. President Alvi highlights individuals like Bhatti as sources of inspiration and progress, showing how their dedication to excellence showcases the transformative impact of education in shaping a brighter future for Pakistan. We extend our congratulations to Kamran Ahmad Bhatti on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to witnessing the continued impact of his endeavors in the years to come.

Future Endeavors: Development of Educational Materials and Books for Students with Disabilities

In his dedication to promoting accessibility and inclusivity through education, Mr. Kamran is leading efforts to create educational materials and books in Sign Language, Tactile Sign Language, and Braille for students with disabilities and special educational needs. By providing these resources, he is ensuring that all students have the opportunity to learn new skills and access quality education and information.

BizNet 2024’s Theme of Financial Inclusion & Business Transformation

BizNet follows a peculiar theme every year. The 2024 theme of the BizNet Awards revolved around financial inclusion and business transformation. The intersection of financial inclusion and business transformation takes place when businesses utilize innovative fintech and business models to expand as an organization beyond the limitations or challenges faced. Its the dedication of the founder Iftikhar Hussain that its the 3rd edition of BIZNET happening at the prestigious President House. Dr. Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan appreciated the efforts and emphasized that such programs will built the trust of international investors to invest in Pakistan.