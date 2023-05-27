China a potential market for Pakistan’s textile products

ISLAMABAD-There are huge prospects for unique and high quality made-in-Pakistan products like bedding, bed sheets, quilts, pillows, pillowcases, towels, curtains, stationery items, bags and sports-wear articles in China, said Mian Kashif Ashfaq, CEO of Pakistan Furniture Council.

Talking to INP-WealthPK following his participation in the Canton Fair 2023 held in Guangdong province of China, Kashif said the Canton Fair is one of the world’s biggest trade fairs where one could find everything from a needle to heavy machinery, adding that Pakistan has the potential to benefit from such a mega event. According to Kashif, the fair offered an ample opportunity for Pakistani entrepreneurs to develop an understanding of the latest trends in the international business and develop a wide range of trade connections, partnerships, and networks with both local and international organizations.

Pakistani companies set up eight stalls in Phase-3 of the fair which concluded on May 5, 2023. It was Pakistani companies’ first physical participation in the fair after a three-year break when regular physical participation could not take place due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Scheduled from April 15 to May 5, the 133rd event attracted buyers from over 220 countries and regions this year. About 35,000 enterprises set up nearly 70,000 booths, making it the largest-ever fair in the history.

“Pakistan-made products were showcased with all other allied services. We received a very positive feedback from international buyers, and hopes are high that our textile industry will enhance the exports in the coming years,” said Kashif. He also informed WealthPK that the Pakistan Furniture Council and ChenOne – one of the leading household products manufacturers in Pakistan – held a series of meetings with other multinationals and exchanged professional expertise to further improve the quality of their products, bringing it on a par with international standards.

He urged the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to organize single-country exhibitions in Pakistan for effective and result-oriented promotion of Pakistani products in the world.

‘’The Canton Fair 2023 is the largest event in history, with a record number of exhibition areas and exhibitors. The number of its offline exhibitors rose to more than 34,000 this year, with more than 9,000 new exhibitors, and 39,281 online exhibition enterprises. It has been an amazing opportunity and we hope that the Pak-China entrepreneur level coordination will prove fruitful in the coming months with the expanding business opportunities,” Kashif added.

He also observed that e-commerce was very important when exploring the Chinese market and underlined the need for its growth in Pakistan.