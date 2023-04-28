Share:

Federal Investigation Agency on Friday barred the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib from going abroad.

Sources said PTI’s leader was going to Dubai via PIA flight PK203 however he was not allowed to board the flight due to his name on the stop list.

Moreover, the FIA also tried to arrest Farrukh Habib however, he successfully evaded the arrest and went back from the airport.

Meanwhile, the FIA took possession of the Mr Habib’s passport and boarding card.

Taking to Twitter, he said,” fascism has become the order of the day as he was going abroad to inquire after his family member.”