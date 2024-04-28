Sanam Marvi captivates audience with mesmerising performance

HYDERABAD - Sanam Marvi mesmerised audiences with her melodious voice during a concert organised by Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) on Friday night. The Director of BHCC, Sobia Ali Shaikh in her opening remarks said that Besant Hall had remained a unique cultural centre and keeping the tradition alive the hall organised Sanam Marvi’s concert to fulfil the long-awaited desire of the lively people. Singer Sanam Marvi expressing gratitude to the management, said that she started her music career in Hyderabad as being native citizen of the city. She recalled the memories of her father and visits to the radio Pakistan. She said that legendary singers including Abida Parveen, Ustad Muhammad Yousuf, and Muhammad Juman inspired her to make her career in singing.