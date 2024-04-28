Significance of workshops in advancing medical knowledge highlighted

LAHORE - Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences proudly inaugurated its 8th International Conference today, bringing together esteemed medical professionals, scholars, and researchers from across Pakistan and beyond. Themed “Healthcare & Health Education in the AI Era,” the three-day conference aims to delve into the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on healthcare delivery and medical education. Distinguished guests including, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Businessmen Hospital Trust Mr. Shahid Hussain, Prof. Dr. Zahid Bashir, Principal of Shalamar Medical & Dental College, and Dr. Ayesha Nauman, COO of Shalamar Hospital, graced the occasion along with faculty members and senior doctors. The conference witnessed active participation from doctors, surgeons, and medical professionals from various parts of Pakistan and abroad. Prof. Dr. Zahid Bashir extended a warm welcome to all attendees, setting the tone for a series of engaging discussions and activities. Live surgeries were conducted during the conference, showcasing advancements in medical technology and practice. Attendees had the opportunity to attend sessions and workshops covering a wide array of topics. Doctors specializing in different fields presented their latest research findings, fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration. Participants shared insights and perspectives on the evolving role of AI in shaping the future of healthcare. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shahid Hussain emphasized the significance of conferences and workshops in advancing medical knowledge and practice. He highlighted the longstanding commitment of Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences to promote medical research and education, as demonstrated by the continuation of the international conference for the past eight years.

In addition, Prof. Dr. Zahid Bashir outlined the roadmap for various programs and initiatives at Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences for the upcoming year, reaffirming the institution’s dedication to excellence in healthcare education and service.