Unless PTI adopts political mindset, meaningful dialogue not possible, says minister

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain has stated that Shehryar Afridi's statement has exposed the true face of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Interacting with reporters here on Sunday, the minister remarked that the PTI founder and his party were already under the influence of the establishment and now they were attempting to capitulate.

Hussain emphasised that unless PTI adopted a political mindset, meaningful negotiations could not take place.

Regarding PTI’s announcement of marching on Islamabad, Hussain said this move would be indicative of a fascist mindset.

The PML-N leader mentioned that while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister could fulfil his desire of marching on Islamabad, his sanity would be restored when the Governor Rule would be declared in the province the next day.

The minister highlighted that during the Green Pakistan Initiative Conference, all stakeholders collectively committed to alleviating the country from economic challenges.

Hussain asserted that the Pakistan Army stood by the civilian government.

He also advocated for the revelation of names of those who acquired $3 billion interest-free loans.

Hussain mentioned that a stringent law against misinformation was underway.

He also stated that steps would be taken to reverse the unjustified increase in the price of urea fertiliser.