BB’s death has made time standstill: Aseefa Bhutto

ISLAMABAD
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said yesterday that her mother Benazir Bhutto’s death had made time standstill.
In a post on X, she says: “Remembering our mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, on the anniversary of that dark day in 2007. It’s been 16 years, yet the pain of her loss lingers as if time stands still. Her laughter, advice, and loving embrace are missed every day. Her loss is a void that time cannot heal, and it has left behind a home that will never be the same.”
She added: “For the people, it has been 16 years since they lost their strongest advocate. A voice for the downtrodden and oppressed silenced by the forces of hatred, greed, and oppression. 16 years on and we still wait for justice.” Benazir Bhutto, born on June 21, 1953, was a prominent Pakistani politician and stateswoman. She served as the 11th and 13th prime minister of Pakistan, holding office from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996.
She made history as the first woman elected to lead a democratic government in a Muslim-majority nation. Bhutto identified as a liberal and a secularist, and she played a significant role in chairing or co-chairing the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) from the early 1980s until her tragic assassination in 2007. On the morning of December 27, 2007, Bhutto held a meeting with Afghan President Hamid Karzai. Later in the day, she delivered a speech at a PPP rally in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat National Bagh. While departing in a bulletproof vehicle, she opened the escape hatch, standing to wave at the crowds. Within close proximity, a man fired three gunshots and detonated a suicide vest filled with ball bearings. Bhutto sustained fatal injuries, with conflicting reports on whether it was from bullets or shrapnel. Twenty-two others also lost their lives. Rushed to Rawalpindi General Hospital, she was clinically dead on arrival, and resuscitation attempts failed.
Without an autopsy, the body was swiftly transported to Chaklala Air Base and buried next to her father in the Bhutto family mausoleum the following day. Yesterday, a prayer ceremony was held in Islamabad under the supervision of the Incharge of the Pakistan Peoples Party Central Secretariat, Syed Sabtain Hyder Bukhari, commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on Democracy Day. The ceremony, which was organized by the Secretary-General of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, saw a significant participation of workers from the PPP, Allied Wings, and supporters, reaffirming their commitment to the philosophy and ideology of Bhutto. The main death anniversary event was held In Larkana.