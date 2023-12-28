Robber injured during ‘encounter’: Police

MULTAN - A history sheeter in­volved in various crimes including murder, rob­bery and theft was ar­rested soon after police encounter in the limits of Mumtazabad police station here Wednes­day. The police received information around 1:00am at midnight yes­terday that three armed bike riders snatched a motorbike CG-125, iden­tity card with cash worth Rs10,000 from a pass­erby and fled away to Duniya Pur Bypass. Upon the information, SHO of Mamtazabad police sta­tion formed a team to chase the accused per­sons. When the team reached at Namey Wali Jatt, the robbers opened fire on the police that led to retaliation by the po­lice. During the cross fir­ing, a robber identified as Kashif alias Kashi, son of Umar Hayat Hiraj was in­jured, reportedly, by his own accomplice. The in­jured robber was shifted to Nishtar Hospital. The other two robbers es­caped the arrest by tak­ing benefit of darkness. A case was registered with Mumtazabad police sta­tion and further investi­gation is underway.