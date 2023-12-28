Robber injured during ‘encounter’: Police

MULTAN - A history sheeter involved in various crimes including murder, robbery and theft was arrested soon after police encounter in the limits of Mumtazabad police station here Wednesday. The police received information around 1:00am at midnight yesterday that three armed bike riders snatched a motorbike CG-125, identity card with cash worth Rs10,000 from a passerby and fled away to Duniya Pur Bypass. Upon the information, SHO of Mamtazabad police station formed a team to chase the accused persons. When the team reached at Namey Wali Jatt, the robbers opened fire on the police that led to retaliation by the police. During the cross firing, a robber identified as Kashif alias Kashi, son of Umar Hayat Hiraj was injured, reportedly, by his own accomplice. The injured robber was shifted to Nishtar Hospital. The other two robbers escaped the arrest by taking benefit of darkness. A case was registered with Mumtazabad police station and further investigation is underway.