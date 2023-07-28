HESCO declares emergency, calls officers, employees to avoid outages during Youm-e-Ashur

HYDERABAD-The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has declared emergency and called all officers and employees on duty in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply till Youm-e-Ashur. According to announcement, emergency control rooms have been set up in premises of Sadaat Colony and Imamia Trust Latifabad, Qadamgah Moula Ali, Karbala Dadan Shah, Mehfil-e-Hussaini and other areas of Hyderabad where officers from Operation Division, GSC, GSO and Construction wings have received tasks to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Besides, control rooms are already functioning in offices of the Deputy Commissioners of all districts falling in limitations of HESCO Region where the officers along with required staff are continuously monitoring the situation, the HSCO spokesman informed on Thursday evening.