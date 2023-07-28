Traffic Division issued 150,934 fine tickets to heavy vehicles over traffic rules violations

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police have taken strict action against drivers of heavy vehicles who were found in various violations of traffic rules.

The department issued fine tickets to 150,934 drivers of buses, trucks, dumpers and other heavy vehicles over traffic rules violations from January 1 to 23 July 2023.

These views were expressed by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO)/ SSP Syed Mustafa Tanveer while talking fo The Nation on Thursday.

He said that the traffic police also took action against 194 drivers who were operating public service vehicles without appropriate licenses or driving heavy vehicles, including trailers, with a license for light transport vehicles (LTV).

“In addition to this, 1787 heavy vehicles were impounded by the traffic police in various police stations,” he said.

He said that he has consistuted special squads to regulate heavy traffic on peak hours in order to facilitate the commuters and road users. “We are focusing on the busiest points such as T Chowk Rawat, Islamabad Expressway, Tarnol, Motorway Morr, IJ Principal Road and Bharakahu,” said SSP Syed Mustafa Tanveer.

He said that he has also adopted a mechanism to regulate the heavy traffic on busiest roads that is to deploy a pilot car of Islamabad Traffic Division to keep moving the heavy traffic in shape of convoy.

This step aims to ensure that drivers have to obey traffic rules and to avoid crate fuss on busiest roads during peak hours, he said adding that the department is also taking strict action against drivers who driving without a valid license.

He said driver without having valid license not only puts their own lives at risk but also endangers the lives of others on the road.

CTO/ SSP Syed Mustafa Tanveer have urged the drivers of heavy vehicles to ensure that their licenses are up-to-date and valid before getting behind the wheel.

He also instructed the officials of Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police to observe a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy against those that do not comply.

Meanwhile, he said that following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the e-challan tickets were issued from Safe City Islamabad to all vehicle owners who violated traffic rules with the help of Safe City automatic number plate reader (ANPR) cameras.

Several challan were issued to the drivers for repeatedly violating the traffic rules. In case of non-submission of challan, the vehicles were traced and impounded in the police stations with the help of modern technology brief cam alerts and safe city cameras in Safe City.

Due to these measures 39 e-challan defaulters submitted 462 challan worth of Rs 88,400. The remaining defaulters are being informed through phone calls and on the official website of Islamabad Capital Police.

Citizens can check their challan on the official website of Islamabad capital police.

Vehicle owners can also submit their challan through Jazz Cash mobile app or JS Bank wallet. CPO Safe City said that strict legal action will be taken against defaulters in case of non-submission of challan.

He added that the modern system of e-challan made through Safe City Islamabad modern cameras is continually being improved to ensure compliance with traffic rules and to prevent accidents through the use of modern technology.