Celine Dion cancels upcoming shows and ‘will likely never tour again’

LONDON - Celine Dion announced the cancellation of her “Courage World Tour” dates through 2024 and “will likely never tour again,” a source close to Dion told CNN Saturday.” “She is in a lot of pain,” the individual said. “She does daily physical therapy.” “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” an announcement on the singer’s social media read. “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.