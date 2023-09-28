Pakistan's position on Israel-Palestine conflict remains unchanged: FM Jilani

Federal Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani affirmed on Thursday that the Palestine issue should be resolved according to the wishes of the Palestinians, clarifying that Pakistan's position regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict remains unchanged from the past.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jilani expressed concern about the serious human rights violations occurring in Palestine, and underscored that Al-Quds should be recognised as the capital of Palestine.

Jilani mentioned that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had actively participated in several conferences during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). “PM Kakar engaged in productive bilateral meetings with the presidents of Iran and Uzbekistan, and the vice-president of China during his visit to the United States.”

According to Jilani, PM Kakar also had the opportunity to meet various prominent figures, including Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft.



FM Jilani disclosed that he himself engaged in approximately 20 bilateral meetings, took part in a conference focused on addressing damages caused by climate change, and joined a meeting of the US-Pakistani Business Council.

The minister highlighted his participation in various meetings, such as the OIC Contact Group for Jammu and Kashmir. He noted that the OIC Contact Group for Kashmir had unequivocally expressed support for the Kashmiri people and condemned the aggression of Indian forces during the meeting. “The demand for the resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations resolutions was also put forward,” added Jilani.