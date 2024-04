Lahore gets cold after fresh spell of rain

The maximum temperature in Lahore has come down considerably as the provincial capital received rain in the last 24 hours.

Rainfall of 8.5 millimeters was recorded on Jail Road, 10 millimeters in Gulberg, and 14 millimeters in Lakshmi Chowk. Additionally, 5 millimeters of rain was recorded in Upper Mall, 3.5 millimeters in Mughalpura, and 3 millimeters in Tajpura.

Moreover, 1 millimeter of rainfall was recorded in Nishtar Town, 12 millimeters in Pani Wala Talab, 4 millimeters in Farukh Abad, 20 millimeters in Gulshan Ravi, 6 millimeters in Iqbal Town, 8 millimeters in Samanabad, and 1 millimeter in Johar Town.

The rain has severely impacted the city's power transmission system, causing more than 100 Lesco feeders to trip. Due to tripped feeders and other technical issues, electricity was cut off in several areas.

Power outages have caused significant inconvenience for residents in many areas including Manawan, Batapur, Sabzazar, Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad, Pir Nasir, Mughalpura, Shalimar, Mustafa Abad, Baghbanpura, Ferozpur Road, Islampura, Qila Gujjar Singh, and Walton Road.