80 vehicles issued challan tickets for overloading

RAWALPINDI - The City Traffic Police (CTP) is- sued challan tickets to more than 80 public service ve- hicles (PSVs) for overload- ing during a crackdown on Monday. This action was taken un- der the special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan against ve- hicles that exceeded their specified load limits. The CTO emphasized that over- loading can cause damage to roads and accidents that may lead to loss of lives. Special squads have been deployed to monitor public service vehicles and take le- gal action against