Tuesday, August 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

80 vehicles issued challan tickets for overloading

APP
August 29, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

 RAWALPINDI - The City Traffic Police (CTP) is- sued challan tickets to more than 80 public service ve- hicles (PSVs) for overload- ing during a crackdown on Monday. This action was taken un- der the special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan against ve- hicles that exceeded their specified load limits. The CTO emphasized that over- loading can cause damage to roads and accidents that may lead to loss of lives. Special squads have been deployed to monitor public service vehicles and take le- gal action against

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1693202908.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023