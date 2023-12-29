Govt gears up action to check hoarding, overpricing of urea

KARACHI-Sindh government on Thursday, decided to further reinforce action against the hoarding and over-pricing of urea fertilizer to ensure availability of the important agricultural input to farmers. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Fakhr e Alam Secretary Agriculture Syed Aijaz Shah, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput, Director General Agriculture Extension Manir Ahmad Jumani attended the meeting while other Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting through video link, said a statement issued here. The CS Sindh directed that all deputy commissioners ensure 100 percent stock verification of Urea fertilizer in their respective districts and take strict action against traders found involved in hoarding and illegal profiteering of the fertilizer. The amount of fine should also be increased and if the dealer is found repeatedly involved in hoarding, further action should be taken against the dealer as per law, Dr Fakhr e Alam instructed adding that urea fertilizer recovered from the hoarders should be confiscated and auctioned at the official rate. The meeting was briefed in detail about the demand for urea fertilizer and its supply to farmers. The Agriculture Department officials informed that penalties amounting to Rs. 4 million have been imposed against 175 hoarders in the province while the licenses of 41 dealers have been suspended.