Friday, December 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan condemns Indian decision to ban MLJK-MA

Pakistan condemns Indian decision to ban MLJK-MA
Our Staff Reporter
December 29, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Pakistan yesterday condemned the decision of Indian occupation authorities to declare Muslim League Jammu Kashmir - Masarrat Alam faction (MLJK-MA), as an “unlawful association,” for a period of five years. The party is led by a prominent Kashmiri leader Masarrat Alam Bhatt, who remains imprisoned for a period exceeding 20 years.

The MLJK-MA is the fifth Kashmiri party banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front, Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, Dukhtaraane- Millat, and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party have already been outlawed. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at a weekly news briefing here that the leadership was being relentlessly persecuted through prolonged detention and confiscation of properties. The Office of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar was also sealed, early this year, she remarked.

Passing out parade held at PAF Airmen Academy

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1703736250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023