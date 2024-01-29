MoE Petroleum Division announces oil, gas, minerals career expo

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Energy (Petro­leum Division), in collabora­tion with Pakistan Petroleum Limited, one of the leading na­tional Exploration and Produc­tion company, is thrilled to an­nounce first of its kind, national level upcoming career expo set to take place on January 31 and February 1, 2024 at the Pakistan China Friendship Centre, Islam­abad. With the theme “Fuelling Futures”, the Career Expo 2024 aims to create awareness and bridge the gap between students and Oil, Gas and Mineral Compa­nies. It will facilitate meaningful interactions, and career develop­ment resources for attendees as the senior management and hu­man resource representatives of leading companies will be at the event, providing the attending undergraduates and graduates with a unique platform to explore exciting career prospects in the energy and mineral sector. Min­ister for Energy Mr Muhammad Ali expressed his high expecta­tions for the upcoming event and remarked that it reflects our commitment to fostering talent development and driving innova­tion in the workforce. Investing in our youth and skills develop­ment has to be the cornerstone of future energy roadmap, only then we can harness the true potential of young engineers, subject specialists and experts. Students are encouraged to seize the forthcoming opportunity to network with leading companies, explore diverse sector, and gain insights from professionals at the top of their field. The event will endeavour to host over 5000 stu­dents, from diverse disciplines of engineering and business man­agement from leading universi­ties participating from all over Pakistan. The Career Expo is also open to high school students, as­piring to gain insights into cur­rent trends and pursue careers in these fields, and aims to nurture and encourage the next genera­tion of professionals in the en­ergy and mining industry.