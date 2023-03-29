Share:

Gas crisis has intensified in Karachi during Ramazan month after the menace of electricity loadshedding.

According to reports, several areas of Karachi are facing low gas pressure issues and others deprived of gas supply during Ramazan. The gas crisis was intensified after a technical fault developed at Sawan gas field, resulting in a drop of gas supply of 44 mmcfd.

The areas that are facing gas supply issues included North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Johar, Orangi Town, Korangi, Landhi, Baldia Town, Qaimkhani Colony, Liaquatabad, Hijrat Colony, Garden, DHA, Saddar, Kathore, Scheme 33 and others.

Sources told that Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is facing shortage of over 300 mmcfd gas supply.

Due to gas loadshedding, the residents of Baloch Para Jahangir Road staged a protest at the arterial roads which disrupted the traffic from Guru Mandir to Teen Hatti.

The protestors said that they are continuously facing gas shedding just after the beginning of Ramazan month and facing troubles during Sehri and Iftar timings. The protestors demanded the immediate restoration of gas supply in the area.