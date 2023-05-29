PM Shehbaz says defence, dignity supreme

Prime minister pays tributes to ZA Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif for making country’s defence invincible through nuclear tests n Urges nation to move ahead with the same spirit as manifested on Youm-e-Takbeer to attain economic sovereignty and self-dependence n Maryam thanks Army for defending country's nuclear programme n Says May 9 and May 28 events exhibit difference of leadership n Nawaz says Pakistan has emerged as world’s 7th nuclear power and now is a living reality.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Youm-e-Takbeer was not just a day but a story of the nation’s challenging and remarkable journey towards establishing credible minimum deterrence. “National defence and sovereignty are impregnable. Youm-e-Takbeer is a clear declaration of "no compromise over country’s sovereignty, and defence", and a reminder that the nation would not budge from any sacrifice to safeguard,” the prime minister said in his statement on the occasion of Silver Jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated across the country yesterday.
He said that the national defence, dignity and freedom are above everything to the nation and no one has the courage to take them away. He urged the nation to move ahead with the same spirit as manifested on Youm-e-Takbir to attain economic sovereignty and self-dependence.
The whole nation yesterday celebrated the silver jubilee anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests conducted 25 years ago on May 28, 1998. The prime minister on his Twitter handle said that on that day, Pakistan set a redline for its defence and laid down rules of the game for peace and stability in the region.
“On the Silver Jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer, I pay rich tributes to the political & military leadership, scientists, engineers and all those who remained associated with our nuclear programme,” he said. May 28 is marked as Youm-i-Takbeer that led to achievement of invincible defence capabilities of the country and ensured regional stability through power equilibrium.
The nuclear tests made Pakistan the seventh nuclear nation of the world and the first Muslim state, having the nuclear arsenal in its defense stockpile.
The tests not only demonstrated the resolve of the Pakistani nation to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty, but also the desire to preserve strategic balance in South Asia.
On that day, the Pakistani leadership, notwithstanding external pressures and Indian hegemonic designs to tilt power balance through its nuclear tests, opted courageously in 1998 to respond, and restored the power balance in South Asia by conducting nuclear tests.
With such tactical and sagacious response by Pakistan on May 28, 1998, it became “a red letter day” in the country’s history, silencing the belligerent ruling junta in its neighbourhood that was clamouring with ill-conceived expansionist designs. The history of acquiring the modern nuclear technology for exercising maximum restraint and for purely peaceful purposes, entails commitment, patriotism and strong obligation on the part of Pakistani leadership, for territorial integrity of the country.
The prime minister further said that their hard work, commitment and determination made it possible for the people to guard their independence from any physical threat.
“The day represents how the consensus between all elements of national power achieved what once looked like an uphill task,” he posted in a tweet.
The prime minister said Shaheed Zulifkar Ali Bhutto was the visionary leader who initiated the nuclear programme, adding in a show of bold leadership, his leader Nawaz Sharif firmly rejected the policy of stick and carrot and made sure that the country became nuclear.
“All along, our Armed Forces remained a guardian & protector of the programme in the face of malign intentions of our enemies,” he said.
The prime minister said that Pakistan is committed to the promotion of environment of peace and stability in South Asia, while preserving its capability to ward off aggression or adventurism in any form.
He also said that Pakistan is a partner in international efforts to strengthen the global non-proliferation regime based on the principles of non-discrimination and equal security for all states. “It adheres to the latest international standards on export controls and maintains highest standards of nuclear safety and security,” the prime minister asserted.
Meanwhile, addressing a PML-N rally in Lahore to mark the Youm-e-Takbeer day, PML-N chief organizer and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Nawaz Sharif carried out the nuclear explosions despite world pressure to ensure regional stability through power equilibrium.
She congratulated the nation on the 25th Takbeer Day. She nodded salutations to the architects of the nuclear program Nawaz Sharif and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.
She paid tribute to the “historic courage” of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. She said the PML-N supremo proved to be a lion-heart in difficult times.
She added that Nawaz Sharif carried out six nuclear blasts in response to India’s five in 1998. “India cannot think of carrying out a major attack against Pakistan.” “Nawaz Sharif’s name can be underscored in terms of the development and defence of the country. When Nawaz Sharif decided to approve a nuclear test, the world mounted pressure on the country. Even Bill Clinton asked Nawaz Sharif not to conduct a nuclear test,” she added.
“It was even said that the country would face sanctions, but Nawaz Sharif faced all the challenges. Despite facing political vendetta, the PML-N did not split. Nawaz Sharif’s aides stand firmly with him,” she maintained. Taking a fresh jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, she said, “The world remembers those people who are not involved in vandalism and develop the country”.
She castigated Imran Khan for his ‘weak response’ to India’s occupation of Kashmir. She also lashed out at the PTI chairman for allegedly attacking the army to weaken it.
Maryam Nawaz, while mocking Imran Khan’s party over its leaders’ mass departure, said that there were queues of those quitting the party. “How will the people stand when the leader himself is a jackal?” she said, while ridiculing former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
“Imran Khan was sending a message to the world to help him out,” she added.
The event participants also raised slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army and Nawaz Sharif. She said Nawaz Sharif carried out the nuclear explosions despite an offer of bribe of billions of dollars and threats.
Maryam Nawaz has also expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army for defending the country’s nuclear programme.
The event participants also raised slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army and Nawaz Sharif. A special audio message from Nawaz Sharif was also aired during the ceremony.
In his audio message, the former Nawaz Sharif said that he wanted to congratulate the nation on Youm-e-Takbeer Day.
Nawaz Sharif added that 25 years ago, the PML-N government passed through a test of history, on the one hand, the responsibilities of defending the homeland, and on the other hand, there was an offer of billions of dollars.
The PML-N supremo continued that on one side were the wishes of the people and on the other side were the threats of the world. “There were country’s prestige and fear of difficulties existed simultaneously.”
Nawaz Sharif said in this hour of the May 28 exam, Allah gave them the courage to make the right decision.
As soon as India made nuclear explosions, we retaliated in the same coin, Nawaz Sharif said added that Pakistan emerged as the seventh nuclear power in the world and became a living reality.
Along with being a nuclear country, Pakistan also became a hub of development and prosperity, Nawaz said.
These people do not know what enmity they have with the country, what they get by spoiling the country, Nawaz Sharif lamented.