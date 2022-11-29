Share:

LONDON - Pop star Dua Lipa has been granted Albanian citizenship for promoting the country through her music and fame. The star was born in London in 1995 to Kosovan-Albanian parents, and briefly returned to the region as a teenager. Albanian president Bajram Begaj said Lipa had made the country “proud with her global career and engagement in important social causes”. The New Rules singer said it was “an indescribable great joy” to accept citizenship. After posing for photos with President Begaj at Tirana City Hall, Lipa took an oath of citizenship, gave her fingerprints and signed an application form for an identity card and passport. Lipa’s parents left Kosovo in about 1992, as the tensions that eventually led to the 1998-9 war began to surface. The singer’s grandfather, Seit Lipa, was head of the Institute for the History of Kosovo when it was targeted for closure by Serbian law in 1992, a move that a special rapporteur for the United Nations later called a sign of burgeoning human rights violations. Settling in Camden, the family raised Lipa with an awareness of her culture, with Albanian remaining her first language even as she fell in love with Western pop stars like Pink and Nelly Furtado. But her parents always intended to return home - which they did after Lipa left primary school at the age of 11.