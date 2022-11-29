Share:

Twitter will "soon" publish documents that CEO Elon Musk alleged on Monday will chronicle efforts to stymy free speech.

"The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened …" Musk tweeted without elaborating.

Musk did not resolve the ambiguity on whether the documents are about Twitter's internal affairs, or if they will simply be published on the platform.

Musk's ownership of Twitter, now rounding out its first month, has been marked by widespread chaos at the company as he seeks to make the service profitable by instituting mass layoffs and attempting to institute policies that have been met with widespread internal opposition on the platform leading to additional staff losses, or which have been quickly rolled back.

Teams that had traditionally been used to monitor compliance with Twitter's internal rules have been decimated, prompting several advertisers to halt their operations on the website, including Jeep and Mars Candy, according to the Washington Post newspaper.

Musk's attempts to institute a widespread $8 per month verification system have been repeatedly upended by users who have purchased the service to impersonate famous accounts, causing further havoc on the website.

A fake account that purported to be Eli Lilly and Co. posted a brief nine-word tweet falsely claiming the firm would make insulin free earlier this month, causing the pharmaceutical company's stock to plunge. The account sported the blue verified check mark, which Twitter had for years used to show an account's authenticity.