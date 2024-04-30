17 die in KP rain related incidents

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17 people have died and 23 others injured due to recent rain related incidents in different parts of the province.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority, one hundred and sixteen houses were damaged out of which one hundred houses were partially damaged while sixteen were completely destroyed.

Director General PDMA has directed district administrations to provide financial relief to rain affected people on emergent bases.

Similarly, relief activities are underway in the affected districts of Malakand, Peshawar, Bannu and Kohat divisions.