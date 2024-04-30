Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Archer named in England squad for T20 World Cup

Web Sports Desk
7:12 PM | April 30, 2024
Sports

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been named in a 15-man provisional squad for the ICC T20 World Cup after recovering from a long-standing elbow injury.

The 29-year-old has not played for England for a year but his return for the tournament in June in the Caribbean and United States will be a boost for the reigning champions.

Lancashire's left-arm spinning all-rounder Tom Hartley is the only uncapped player in the squad while Surrey batsman Will Jacks has not featured before in an ICC World Cup.

There was no place, however, for all-rounder Chris Woakes, who was part of England's T20 and ODI World Cup-winning teams, while batsman Dawid Malan is also omitted.

As well as Archer, fellow fast bowler Chris Jordan, who played in the final against Pakistan in 2022, is also included.

England will prepare for the tournament with a four-match T20 series against Pakistan starting at Headingley on May 22.

Three policemen face probe for kidnap for ransom

