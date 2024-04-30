Tuesday, April 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CCP okays 40pc equity stake acquisition in GO by Aramco

Our Staff Reporter
April 30, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) approved a 40% equity stake acqui­sition in Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO) by Ar­amco, a global leader in integrated energy and chemicals. This transaction marks Aramco’s first entry into Pakistan’s fuels retail market, underscoring its confidence in the country’s economic potential and its commitment to its growth. 

Aramco Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd., a Sin­gaporean company wholly owned by Saudi Aramco, filed the pre-merger application with the CCP. The company specializes in sales, marketing, procurement, logistics, and related services, with a focus on pros­pecting, exploring, drilling, extracting, pro­cessing, manufacturing, refining, and mar­keting hydrocarbon substances.

GO, the target Pakistani company, is a li­censed oil marketing company operating in Pakistan. It is involved in the procurement, storage, sale, and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants. GO is also a promi­nent operator of downstream fuels, lubri­cants, and convenience stores, making it one of Pakistan’s largest retail and storage com­panies. CCP’s merger analysis determined that the acquisition would not result in the acquirers’ dominance in the relevant market post-transaction, leading to the authoriza­tion of the merger. This decision aligns with CCP’s mission to foster competition and en­sure a fair business environment in Pakistan.

PM, Saudi Crown Prince agree to boost cooperation

Aramco’s acquisition indicates a signifi­cant milestone in Pakistan’s energy sector, bringing advanced expertise and technol­ogy to the fuels retail market. This devel­opment is expected to boost competition, elevate service standards, and provide con­sumers with a broader range of high-qual­ity products. The acquisition will bring in the much-needed foreign direct investment in Pakistan’s energy sector, contributing to economic growth and development.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1714374129.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024