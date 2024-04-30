CCP okays 40pc equity stake acquisition in GO by Aramco

ISLAMABAD - The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) approved a 40% equity stake acqui­sition in Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO) by Ar­amco, a global leader in integrated energy and chemicals. This transaction marks Aramco’s first entry into Pakistan’s fuels retail market, underscoring its confidence in the country’s economic potential and its commitment to its growth.

Aramco Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd., a Sin­gaporean company wholly owned by Saudi Aramco, filed the pre-merger application with the CCP. The company specializes in sales, marketing, procurement, logistics, and related services, with a focus on pros­pecting, exploring, drilling, extracting, pro­cessing, manufacturing, refining, and mar­keting hydrocarbon substances.

GO, the target Pakistani company, is a li­censed oil marketing company operating in Pakistan. It is involved in the procurement, storage, sale, and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants. GO is also a promi­nent operator of downstream fuels, lubri­cants, and convenience stores, making it one of Pakistan’s largest retail and storage com­panies. CCP’s merger analysis determined that the acquisition would not result in the acquirers’ dominance in the relevant market post-transaction, leading to the authoriza­tion of the merger. This decision aligns with CCP’s mission to foster competition and en­sure a fair business environment in Pakistan.

Aramco’s acquisition indicates a signifi­cant milestone in Pakistan’s energy sector, bringing advanced expertise and technol­ogy to the fuels retail market. This devel­opment is expected to boost competition, elevate service standards, and provide con­sumers with a broader range of high-qual­ity products. The acquisition will bring in the much-needed foreign direct investment in Pakistan’s energy sector, contributing to economic growth and development.