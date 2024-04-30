Tuesday, April 30, 2024
National Challenge Cup 2023 Final Round resumes on May 1 2024
Web Sports Desk
7:00 PM | April 30, 2024
Sports

The final round of the National Challenge Cup (NCC) 2023, being organized by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), is set to kick off on May 1 2024 at the Jinnah Sports Complex in Islamabad.

The participating teams have been divided into four groups, with each group comprising four teams.

Group A: PACA, Pakistan Army, NIMSO and HEC
Group B: KRL, Pakistan Navy, SA Farms and Masha United
Group C: Otto Crains, Wapda, WSTC and Pakistan Police
Group D: PAF, Asia Ghee Mills, SA Gardens and Pakistan Railway

The group stage matches will take place from May 1 to 6 with each team competing in (03) matches. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, which are scheduled for May 7 and 8 followed by the semi-finals on May 10 while the final will take place on May 12.

Web Sports Desk

Sports

