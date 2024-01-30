No action against journalists over FIA notices till elections, assures attorney general

Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan assured the Supreme Court (SC) that no action would be taken against the journalists over the notices issued by the FIA till Feb 8 polls.

The suo motu case of harassment of journalists was adjourned till the first week of March.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa is hearing the case. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Mussarat Hilali are the other members of bench.

At the outset of the hearing on Tuesday, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan came to the rostrum while Press Association of the Supreme Court counsel Jahangir Jadoon read the court order that was announced on Monday.

“Who is the mysterious force that is running the country,” the chief justice asked during the hearing.

He asked why did the journalists not move a fresh petition in the case.

Aqeel Afzal, president of Press Association of the Supreme Court, said they didn’t get the complete list of notices issued to the journalists.

Anchor Matiullah Jan said attempts were being made to silence the journalists before the general elections.

Advocate Haider Waheed said the apex court should direct the federal government to make the code of conduct for social media in consultation with the stakeholders.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that there was no law to regulate the digital media.

“We don’t care about criticism because we follow the law and constitution,” Chief Justice Isa remarked.

The court was told that the notices issued to journalists were still in place despite the court observation.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) president Afzal Butt also appeared before the court. “It is really unfortunate that the FIA has mixed the criticism and trolling. Media is being targeted by the FIA to silence us,” he said.

Later, the attorney general assured the journalists and the court that no action would be taken on the notices till elections.