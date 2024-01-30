Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Spain’s Andalusia region approves 4th drought decree amid 'extreme situation'

Anadolu
9:51 AM | January 30, 2024
The government in Spain’s Andalusia region on Monday approved the fourth decree of measures against drought, with an endowment of €200 million ($216 million). 

The announcement of approval was made by Juanma Moreno, the president of the Andalusian government, in his speech at a meeting of the expert committee to monitor the drought in Seville, according to Spanish radio Cadena COPE.

Moreno added that €50 million of the total amount will be allocated to aid measures for the agri-food sector.

Reminding the private sector and citizens about their responsibilities in the use of water, he said: "We are in an extreme situation and it is not about alarming, but about being realistic."

He underscored that everyone has to "make an enormous effort to contain water consumption." 

"At least 30 days of continuous rain" are needed, he said and added that the summer will begin with water restrictions in regional cities such as Seville, Cordoba or Malaga and in coastal areas.

The fourth drought decree was advised on Jan. 18 during the meeting of a committee of experts. The previous decree was approved at the end of April, endowed with €163 million.

