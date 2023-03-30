Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday will resume hearing of a constitutional petition regarding delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakthunkhwa as it has sought assurance from the government that it will take steps to cool down the political temperatures.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, will hear the case filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s party had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) order to put off the Punjab polls till Oct 8. The electoral body had cited security and financial constraints as reasons to defer the elections.

In a concurrent development, the federal government on Wednesday approved the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 in the National Assembly, clipping powers of chief justice of Pakistan.

The March 1 verdict of the top court came under debate during yesterday’s hearing as Justice Mandokhal and Justice Munib Akhtar came at odds over validity of the ruling.