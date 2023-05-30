Tuesday, May 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Abrarul Haq apologises for attending London concert

Abrarul Haq apologises for attending London concert
Web Desk
1:25 PM | May 30, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Renowned Singer and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Abrarul Haq has apologised for attending a concert in London.

The former PTI leader said he shouldn’t be here in London for a concert. “If Pakistanis are not happy, I shouldn’t be in London.”

Commenting on his participation in the concert, Abrarul Haq said he attended the ceremony in London for the charity of a hospital under the Sahara Trust banner.

He said the programme was fixed months before quitting PTI and he also said this in a recently held press conference.

Haq said he is sorry if anyone’s sentiments were hurt.

Abrarul Haq said he spent a good time in PTI for nearly 13-14 years and again refused to be pressurized to part ways with PTI.

Tags:

Web Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1685419971.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023