Total Nutrition outpace Guard Group in Raiment 61 Polo Cup

LAHORE-Team Total Nutrition showcased their prowess by securing a 6½-3 victory against Guard Group/Lotto Carpets in the Raiment 61 Polo Cup 2023 match held on Wednesday.

The lone match of the day unfolded as a thrilling spectacle, drawing the attention of polo enthusiasts, including President Lahore Polo Club Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, families, and a multitude of children.

Saif Noon emerged as the standout performer for Team Total Nutrition, contributing three remarkable goals to the victory. Supported by Mohammad Waheed with two goals and Bilal Hai with one, Total Nutrition displayed a well-rounded performance. On the opposing side, Guard Group/Lotto Carpets saw contributions from Imran Abid Mir, Taimur Mawaz, and Taimur Ali Malik, each scoring one goal.

Looking ahead, Thursday promises more polo excitement as the first match between Remington/Newage Cables and Olympia kicks off at 2:30 pm. Subsequently, ZS Polo will face Total Nutrition in the second match at 3:30 pm.