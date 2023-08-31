Combating youth unemployment

I am writing to underscore a pressing concern that demands our immediate attention: the vexing issue of youth unemployment that plagues Pakistan. This troubling trend not only sows seeds of discontent but also erodes the foundation of our society and economy.
Our talented youth, armed with academic excellence, find themselves ensnared in a web of joblessness. The stark disconnect between their qualifications and industry demands remains a formidable obstacle, growing ever wider.
Delving deeper, we confront challenges posed by a dynamic job landscape that requires both theoretical prowess and practical expertise. The lack of vocational training and career-oriented guidance compounds the problem, leaving many graduates disillusioned by the disparity between their education and market requirements.
Addressing the root causes of this issue is paramount. Rapid technological advancements render certain skills obsolete, making traditional roles redundant. Additionally, economic hardships faced by industries limit their capacity to hire. The absence of investments in new businesses and startups further restricts employment avenues for our youth.
Nonetheless, the path towards resolution lies in collaborative ndeavors. Educational institutions, governmental bodies, and industries must unite to bridge the skills gap through robust training initiatives. Encouraging entrepreneurship with tailored support systems will invigorate our economy.
In closing, empowering our youth by aligning their skills with market dynamics is pivotal. This approach will pave the way for a prosperous Pakistan, driven by a workforce ready to tackle modern challenges.
FIZZA NAQVI,
Lahore.