Combating youth unemployment

I am writing to underscore a pressing concern that de­mands our immediate attention: the vexing issue of youth unem­ployment that plagues Pakistan. This troubling trend not only sows seeds of discontent but also erodes the foundation of our so­ciety and economy.

Our talented youth, armed with academic excellence, find them­selves ensnared in a web of jobless­ness. The stark disconnect between their qualifications and industry demands remains a formidable ob­stacle, growing ever wider.

Delving deeper, we confront challenges posed by a dynamic job landscape that requires both theoretical prowess and practi­cal expertise. The lack of voca­tional training and career-ori­ented guidance compounds the problem, leaving many graduates disillusioned by the disparity be­tween their education and mar­ket requirements.

Addressing the root causes of this issue is paramount. Rapid technological advancements ren­der certain skills obsolete, mak­ing traditional roles redundant. Additionally, economic hardships faced by industries limit their ca­pacity to hire. The absence of in­vestments in new businesses and startups further restricts employ­ment avenues for our youth.

Nonetheless, the path towards resolution lies in collaborative ndeavors. Educational institutions, governmental bodies, and indus­tries must unite to bridge the skills gap through robust training initia­tives. Encouraging entrepreneur­ship with tailored support systems will invigorate our economy.

In closing, empowering our youth by aligning their skills with market dynamics is pivotal. This approach will pave the way for a prosperous Pakistan, driven by a workforce ready to tackle mod­ern challenges.

FIZZA NAQVI,

Lahore.